Mobile home fire leaves 5 adults, 3 children with no home

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County Fire Services responded to a mobile home fire Sunday morning that left eight people without a home.

County officials said the blaze happened on the 100 block of Greenfields Road.

The fire was limited to one room, however, five adults and three children are now displaced. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say a preliminary investigation suggests the cause of the fire was due to electrical issues with a space heater. 

