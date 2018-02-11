Mobile home fire leaves 5 adults, 3 children with no home

Lexington County Fire Services responded to a mobile home fire Sunday morning that left eight people without a home.

County officials said the blaze happened on the 100 block of Greenfields Road.

The fire was limited to one room, however, five adults and three children are now displaced. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say a preliminary investigation suggests the cause of the fire was due to electrical issues with a space heater.

LCFS responded to the 100 Block of Greenfields RD to a single wide Mobile home fire. Limited to room and contents, but displaced five adults and three children. Thankfully, no injuries. Prelim investigation suggests fire started due to electrical issues/space heater. pic.twitter.com/QpqeAqH5X5 — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) February 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.