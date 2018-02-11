One injured in early morning shooting at gas station

Richland County deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that happened at a gas station.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the BP gas station on the 7300 block of Parklane Road.

Details are limited on what exactly happened but we do know that one man was transported from the scene with gunshot wounds to his upper body. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

