Three men injured in overnight Eastover shooting

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
EASTOVER, SC (WIS) -

Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left three men injured in Eastover late Saturday night.

The incident happened just before midnight near the intersection of Henry Street and Main Street. Investigators are working to determine what exactly happened, however, three men were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

