Hit-and-run victim identified after being struck while on a moped

Richland County officials have identified a hit-and-run victim that died after being struck by two vehicles Thursday as Edwina Walker.

Walker, 58, was a passenger on a moped that was hit at the intersection of Two Notch Road and Head Street in Columbia around 5:32 p.m. The striking vehicles—a GMC Yukon and an Oldsmobile—both fled the scene.

An autopsy confirms Walker died from blunt trauma, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

One vehicle in the incident had been located by police, but the GMC Yukon was still being sought by CPD as of Friday night.

Cont'd | We found the Oldsmobile & will process it for potential evidence. In the meantime, we're still looking for the dark GMC Yukon. The driver initially hit the victims who were on a moped, causing them to fall off. pic.twitter.com/3bRBlsUH8z — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 9, 2018

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.