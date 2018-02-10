Former Lexington High catcher Nick Ciuffo suspended 50 games by MLB

Tampa Bay Rays minor league catcher Nick Ciuffo has been reportedly suspended by Major League Baseball for 50 games today after testing positive for a "drug of abuse," according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

BREAKING: #Rays C prospect Nick Ciuffo suspended 50 games after second positive test for "drug of abuse.'' 2013 first-round pick, played at AA last season, was invitee to big-league camp — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 10, 2018

Ciuffo, a former catcher for Lexington High School, was named the Rays' minor league Defensive Player of the Year in both 2016 and 2017. Ciuffo was invited prior to the suspension to join the team for spring training.

Shortly after Topkin's tweet, Ciuffo released a tweet of his own admitting to a "mistake."

I've made a mistake and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want to apologize to the Rays as an organization for the distraction this has caused. I apologize to my teammates and most importantly my family. — Nick Ciuffo (@nciuffo14) February 10, 2018

Ciuffo will still travel with the team to spring training and participate with the Rays throughout but will serve his suspension once the regular season begins in April. The suspension is related to a mistake in judgement in regards to recreational drug use and not a pattern behavior, sources tell WIS News 10's Joe Gorchow.

Topkin also tweeted out a part of Rays General Manager Erik Neander's statement following the suspension.

Statement from #Rays Neander on Ciuffo suspension: “We are disappointed by Nick's actions, and we expect more from our players. We hope that Nick will take this opportunity to reassess his priorities both during spring training and once the suspension takes effect.” — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 10, 2018

Ciuffo was drafted in the first round straight out of high school by the Rays in 2013, foregoing his opportunity to play college baseball for the Gamecocks, despite having been committed to USC his entire high school career. Ciuffo was ranked No. 27 among Tampa Bay Rays prospects by MLB.com.

