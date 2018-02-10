More than a hundred brave the Lake Murray Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

About a hundred donors, family, and friends took the plunge into the waters of Lake Murray for a good cause.

The crowds are part of the annual Lake Murray Polar Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics of South Carolina. The event, put on by the "Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics", aims to raise funds for athletes competing in the state's Special Olympic games.

"It makes your heart feel warm after you freeze your legs off and every other part of you," said one of those who jumped in the water.

Organizers say about $35,000 was raised through the event and those jumping in the water say they'd do it again. Organizers say last year $972,000 was raised for the athletes through events like this one.

"It's for a good cause so I guess it's really fun to be in the water with a whole bunch of other people," says another event attendee.

The summer Special Olympic games will be held in May and will mostly take place at Fort Jackson.

