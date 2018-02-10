More than a hundred brave the Lake Murray Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.More >>
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.More >>
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.More >>
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.More >>
Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.More >>
An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.More >>
An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.More >>
A year into the Trump administration, the White House website still has no Spanish-language content.More >>
A year into the Trump administration, the White House website still has no Spanish-language content.More >>
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.More >>
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.More >>
Money spent on lobbying by corporations, trade groups and special interests spiked during the final three months of 2017 as they battled for the biggest breaks possible in the most dramatic tax overhaul in decades.More >>
Money spent on lobbying by corporations, trade groups and special interests spiked during the final three months of 2017 as they battled for the biggest breaks possible in the most dramatic tax overhaul in decades.More >>
The White House response on abuse allegations involving aide serves as a high-profile illustration of the obstacles many women face in speaking out.More >>
The White House response on abuse allegations involving aide serves as a high-profile illustration of the obstacles many women face in speaking out.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence insists there's "no daylight" between the U.S., South Korea and Japan on the need to keep the pressure on North Korea.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence insists there's "no daylight" between the U.S., South Korea and Japan on the need to keep the pressure on North Korea.More >>
Get ready for a soggy stretch of weather in your First Alert Forecast.More >>
Get ready for a soggy stretch of weather in your First Alert Forecast.More >>
The XXIII Olympic Winter Games began Thursday in Pyeongchang. Here's what you need to know.More >>
The XXIII Olympic Winter Games began Thursday in Pyeongchang. Here's what you need to know.More >>