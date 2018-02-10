Troopers investigate fatal hit-and-run in Sumter County

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened early Saturday morning in Sumter County.

It happened just before 5:15 a.m. on T B Wright Road. Troopers say it is believed that a car traveling west on T B Wright Road hit and killed a victim and then fled the scene.

A description of the car has not been released yet, however, troopers are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact SCHP at 1-800-767-1501 or 803-896-9621.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.