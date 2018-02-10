Coroner identifies victim in fatal Sumter County hit-and-run

A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.More >>
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.More >>
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirms a dam break. It happened on a five-acre pond on Piney Wood's property just north of their front entrance.More >>
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirms a dam break. It happened on a five-acre pond on Piney Wood's property just north of their front entrance.More >>
Shameful behavior? Propaganda charade? Rhetoric war between North Korea and the Trump administration hasn't skipped a beat in Pyeongchang.More >>
Shameful behavior? Propaganda charade? Rhetoric war between North Korea and the Trump administration hasn't skipped a beat in Pyeongchang.More >>
Get ready for a soggy stretch of weather in your First Alert Forecast.More >>
Get ready for a soggy stretch of weather in your First Alert Forecast.More >>
The XXIII Olympic Winter Games began Thursday in Pyeongchang. Here's what you need to know.More >>
The XXIII Olympic Winter Games began Thursday in Pyeongchang. Here's what you need to know.More >>
A year into the Trump administration, the White House website still has no Spanish-language content.More >>
A year into the Trump administration, the White House website still has no Spanish-language content.More >>
Money spent on lobbying by corporations, trade groups and special interests spiked during the final three months of 2017 as they battled for the biggest breaks possible in the most dramatic tax overhaul in decades.More >>
Money spent on lobbying by corporations, trade groups and special interests spiked during the final three months of 2017 as they battled for the biggest breaks possible in the most dramatic tax overhaul in decades.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence insists there's "no daylight" between the U.S., South Korea and Japan on the need to keep the pressure on North Korea.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence insists there's "no daylight" between the U.S., South Korea and Japan on the need to keep the pressure on North Korea.More >>
An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.More >>
An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened early Saturday morning in Sumter County.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened early Saturday morning in Sumter County.More >>