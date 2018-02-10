Driver dies after crashing into tree early Saturday morning

A driver in Richland County died early Saturday morning after crashing into a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened just before 2:30 a.m. A driver traveling south on Skyland Drive went off the right side of the roadway before crashing into a tree. That person died at the scene from their injuries.

The Richland County Coroner has not yet released their identity.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

