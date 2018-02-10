19-year-old dies after colliding with tree in Richland County Saturday morning

A driver in Richland County who died early Saturday morning after crashing into a tree has been identified by the Richland County Coroner's Office as Naseen Jawon Lasane of Orangeburg, SC.

Lasane, 19, was not wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle he was driving left the road and collided with a tree. According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, Lasane was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy confirmed that his death was due to blunt force injuries sustained in the collision that happened just before 2:30 a.m on Skyland Drive.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

