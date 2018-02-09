FIRST ALERT: Warm temperatures ahead of a cold front for Monday

Feeling very spring-like today with warm temperatures and scattered showers.

However, warm temps will take a break for a bit as a cold front will finally move through the state by tonight. Look for much cooler conditions Tuesday.

In fact, the Wedge looks to be setting up for much of the day. This is where we have northeast winds and periods of drizzle and showers.

The Wedge will break by Wednesday with warmer temperatures and it's looking a bit drier until we get to the weekend. There will be a chance for showers Friday however, and a better chance of showers ahead of the next cold front by Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures will warm up to the 70s Thursday and Friday, then fall back to the 60s by the weekend.

Also, your WIS First Alert Weather Team is also keeping a close eye on the Congaree River. Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of the river in Richland, Lexington, and Calhoun counties. Heavy rain in the Upstate and rain seen here in the Midlands have caused parts of the river to swell and rise above flood stage. The forecast brings river levels down over the next day or so. However, with more rain in the forecast this weekend and early next week right here in the Midlands and in the Upstate, we could see the Flood Warnings sticking around. We’ll continue to keep you updated.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.

