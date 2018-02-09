FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm the next couple of days

We’ll see well above normal temperatures the next couple of days as high pressure builds and provides a stiff southwest wind. This will allow us to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s today and tomorrow.
Our next front moves in as a cold front comes in from the north by late Friday into Saturday. This will give us cooler temperatures and a chance of showers Saturday.
The front will hang around us for a few days before it moves back to the north. At that point, it takes on the characteristics of a warm front bringing back the 70 degree temperatures for much of next week.
Between the front in the area and a somewhat moist flow from the Atlantic and Gulf, we’ll see a chance of showers at some point during the next several days.
