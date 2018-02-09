FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm temperatures this week

It will feel more like May rather than February for the next several days as we’ll see well above normal temperatures.

Average high is in the lower 60s with lows in the upper 30s. We won’t be close to those numbers as we could see a 20 degree difference in temperatures the rest of the week.

A warm front will move through this morning and could give us a few sprinkles along with some patchy fog. Once the air mixes out, we’ll see Carolina sunshine and temps in the middle 70s.

High pressure moves in for the rest of the week. Big time afternoon highs with most days near 80 to the lower 80s. (We’ll be near record territory this week.)

More moisture in the air will give us a good amount of clouds and a bit more humidity so, can’t rule out an isolated shower most days. It would be very light and quick.

We’ll look to stay warm though the weekend with our next system coming in by Sunday.

