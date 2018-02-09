FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm temperatures continue through the weekend

We're on pace to break the daily high record from 1962 (82F). The forecast is calling for low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon.

High pressure, which has been in control the last couple of days, will stick around for the first half of the weekend allowing temperatures for the weekend to stay in the low 80s.

The high moves further away from us during the day on Sunday as a front slides through the state on Sunday/Monday. This will increase the chance for rain showers on both days.

Monday is looking like the wetter of the two days. Not as warm for the day on Monday but still mild for this time of the year with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s through Wednesday of next week with rain likely Wednesday/Thursday.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.