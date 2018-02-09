FIRST ALERT: Record breaking heat possible for Wednesday and Thursday

We could shatter daytime high records Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures about 20 degrees above average.

The ridge of high pressure that is off the east coast is the driving factor behind the weather pattern.

The placement of this ridge will usher in daytime high temperatures in the 80s for the next several days and also usher in some low-level moisture which could lead to a few light showers and another round of fog tomorrow morning.

It is also blocking out the active and unsettled weather that is causing flooding rain over the center of the country.

The pattern will start to shift as we approach the weekend.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.