FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm temperatures continue

Once again we broke the record High temperature yesterday!

The High Thursday was 83 degrees, breaking the old record of 81 set in 2011! We are on a path to do it again today to break or tie the record of 82 set in 1962.

The main concern will be areas of dense fog this morning through 10 a.m.

High pressure has been in charge of the forecast for the last several days. Things will start to change by Sunday.

The high will move to the east and then to the north, allowing a cold front to move through by late Sunday. This will end our unseasonably warm temperatures.

Showers and areas of rain will develop ahead and along the front Sunday into Monday as the front will slowly move through the state. We’ll still see more mild temperatures as we go from the lower 80s to the upper 60s.

Rain chances will increase by the middle of next week.

