FIRST ALERT: Record breaking heat possible for Thursday

We did it! We broke two records yesterday! First, the record High Low temperature. The highest overnight Low recorded for the date was 60 degrees and yesterday’s Low was 67.

Then, we broke the record for High temperature. The old record was 81 degrees and yesterday’s was High 83!

We are set to do it again today as high pressure to our east pumps in the warm air. Look for lower 80s today through the weekend.

A cold front will be here by late Sunday and this will put an end to our unseasonably warm temperatures. We’ll still see mild temperatures as we go from the lower 80s to the upper 60s.

It looks like we will start to see more widespread showers ahead of the cold front Sunday evening into Monday.

We could start to see a cooling trend as we get into late next week. Until then, enjoy the great temperatures!

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.