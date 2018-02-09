FIRST ALERT: Much warmer temperatures on the way

The Wedge conditions of low clouds and cool, damp temperatures will break by midday Wednesday.

We’ll see a bit of sun later today with warmer temperatures in the middle 60s by late afternoon.

High pressure will build in from the south over the next few days. This will bring us much warmer temperatures and breezy conditions.

Highs tomorrow and Friday will reach the middle to upper 70s but some areas could potentially see an 80 degree. Our next front moves in from the north by late Friday into Saturday giving us cooler temps and a chance of showers Saturday.

There's not much moisture to work with so we’ll see more clouds over the weekend rather than a bunch of rain. Again, it will be cooler, not colder with upper 50s to lower 60s

Southwest winds return by Monday. Look for another surge of 70s by Tuesday.

