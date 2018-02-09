FIRST ALERT: Grab your umbrella! A rainy stretch of weather is moving in

Get ready for a soggy stretch of weather in your First Alert Forecast.

Your weekend will not be a washout, but plan ahead. On Saturday, periods of on and off rain are in your forecast as we move through the day as a cold front slowly approaches the area from the west. Rain chances are at 40 percent. Otherwise, we'll see more clouds than sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

For Sunday, we'll see slightly higher rain chances, mainly in the afternoon and evening as the cold front gets closer to the Palmetto State. Rain chances are around 70 percent., A couple of isolated thunderstorms are possible. Our latest forecast models are still not calling for a complete washout on Sunday. We'll keep you updated. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Rain will be likely into Monday as the cold front stalls near the viewing area, meaning you'll need your rain gear. Highs will be in the low 70s.

A few more scattered showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also, your WIS First Alert Weather Team is also keeping a close eye on the Congaree River. Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of the river in Richland, Lexington and Calhoun counties. Heavy rain in the Upstate and rain seen here in the Midlands have caused parts of the river to swell and rise above flood stage. The forecast brings river levels down over the next day or so. However, with more rain in the forecast this weekend and early next week right here in the Midlands and in the Upstate, we could see the Flood Warnings sticking around. We’ll continue to keep you updated.

