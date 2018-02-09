FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory for Tuesday morning

Fog this morning is giving way to a warm afternoon as winds turn to the south.

We'll see temperatures high near 80 today warming to the lower 80s for the rest of the work week. We'll be flirting with record highs the next few days as well.

Some of the models want to give us a few showers each afternoon. However, there is basically a lid on the atmosphere that would keep showers from developing. Still, a very isolated shower is possible.

Rain chance less than 20%.

Our next chance of rain (and it’s still rather a low chance) will come with our next cold front that will be here by Sunday. Looking down the road, things will get cooler by the middle of next week but still not seeing any major cold snaps.

