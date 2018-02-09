FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures with chance of showers for the weekend

After an incredible afternoon yesterday with temperatures near 80, we’ll see temperatures in the lower 80s today (close to the record of 84 set in 1989).

A cold front approaches from the northwest by this evening and will put an end to our warm temperatures (temporarily) and spark off a few showers as it moves through between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Behind the front, temperatures will fall back down to the lower 60s on Saturday. We'll see temperatures in the middle 50s in the northern Midlands then upper 60s by Sunday.

Since the front will come through and stall out to our south over the weekend and another weak cold front may end up coming through Saturday night (Sunday AM), these features will give us a shower or two Saturday into Sunday morning. The timing is up for grabs as it could take place at any time, any showers will be light and will come and go.

The front will come back at us as a warm front by Monday. This will bring back unseasonably warm temperatures for much of next week.

The next front comes in late next week and that will give us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms.

