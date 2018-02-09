FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings cooler temperatures for Tuesday

The cold front has moved through the Midlands and is off to the coast, so we can say goodbye to our warm temperatures for now.

High pressure to our north and a weak trough (area of disturbed weather) will more than likely lead to the Wedge setting up today. This is a pocket of much cooler, damper air with patches of drizzle and isolated showers with plenty of clouds.

BIG difference today compared to yesterday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 for most locations.

Winds will swing back to the south/southwest by midday tomorrow through Friday, giving us slowly warming temperatures. In fact, we should see temperatures in the middle to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Our next system (rather weak at the moment) will give us cooler conditions and a chance of showers over the weekend.

Also, your WIS First Alert Weather Team is also keeping a close eye on the Congaree River. Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of the river in Richland, Lexington, and Calhoun counties. Heavy rain in the Upstate and rain seen here in the Midlands have caused parts of the river to swell and rise above flood stage. The forecast brings river levels down over the next day or so. However, with more rain in the forecast this weekend and early next week right here in the Midlands and in the Upstate, we could see the Flood Warnings sticking around. We’ll continue to keep you updated.

