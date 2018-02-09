Continued unseasonably warm temperatures for Wednesday

Warm start to our Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 60s This could be a record- highest overnight LOW temperature!

We’ll see some fog but it will not be as widespread as yesterday due to higher winds. We may see more overcast conditions than fog.

Clouds/Fog will lift and with a Carolina sunshine, we’ll see lower 80s today!

Above normal temperatures will continue through the weekend with our next chance of rain coming in with a cold front by late Sunday. We'll see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures will turn cooler (not colder) behind the front as temperatures will fall to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

