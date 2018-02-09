Volunteer's actions speak louder than words, one bag at a time

Michael Arrington is arguably one of the nicest people you’ll meet.

Hailing from “up in the mountains”, North Carolina, he knows the value of a community that pulls together, and learned that lesson early from his parents.

"My Mom and Daddy raised me that way,” Arrington said. “My mom helped at the school and my dad helped at church. We just grew up helping our neighbors."

Now living in Cassatt, SC with his family and working as a forester, he spends a lot of time at Midway Elementary School.

His kids attended the school years ago, and once they went on to higher education, he stuck around helping out at the school. He mentors classrooms and reads to younger kids in the school’s library. When asked why he stuck around, he said: "I don't think about it. I've never really thought about it,” Arrington said. “I just - this is what I do, you know? I guess this is what the Lord wants me to do, so this is what I do. I don't ask. I don't question it."

Once a week, he also delivers non-perishable items through his church’s “Sacks of Love” initiative.

“There’s kids here who need food through the weekend and that’s what it’s here for,” Arrington said. “Being hungry…it’s hard to learn your math if you’re hungry.”

Members of Arrington's church, Malvern Hill Baptist Church, pack the bags with non-perishable items for kids who need food for the weekend. Thirty to sixty bags make their way into students backpacks a week, and that process is completely anonymous. Teachers choose students based on need and discreetly put those bags in student’s backpacks.

And why it’s all worth it?

“I just love the kids,” Arrington said.