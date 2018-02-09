Tanner on Missouri, Sterk matter: ‘To be continued’

The Palmetto Bowl is getting the primetime spotlight as one of the South's oldest rivalries will be televised at 7:30 p.m.More >>
South Carolina left Williams-Brice Stadium with a win over Wofford but it was a result elsewhere that earned it a place in the SEC standings it rarely sees.More >>
Chris Silva tied his career high with 27 points and South Carolina rallied from 14-points down in the second half to top No. 18 Kentucky 76-68 on Tuesday night.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
Blair Schaefer said it best Monday night about the record 10,749 at The Hump: "It was loud." #2 Mississippi State trailed #7 South Carolina 44-39 after 3 quarters. The Bulldogs used a 13-0 run in the 4th to remain perfect on the season. MSU beat the Gamecocks 67-53.More >>
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban dancing, you say?More >>
LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri will preview the 2018 Tigers around noon Friday at Champion’s Club in Alex Box Stadium. We will stream the news conference live when it begins.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
The Tigers newest commitment is Emmitt Williams, a five-star power forward from Lehigh Acres, FL.More >>
