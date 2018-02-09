Man charged with stealing jewels and making meth

David Vaugh, 31, was arrested and charged with multiple drug-related charges in addition to grand larceny. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say that a man they arrested for stealing batteries from a heavy machinery business is now being hit with new charges in connection to jewel theft and making meth.

David Vaughn, 31, has been charged with "first offense disposal of methamphetamine waste, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of meth or cocaine base, grand larceny, and receiving stolen goods," according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Vaughn is accused of stealing $7,000 worth of jewelry from a home in December and was arrested on Thursday after being sought for a January incident of stolen batteries.

Upon a search of his person, investigators found what they believed to be cocaine or methamphetamine, which prompted a search warrant to be issued for his vehicle and residence that led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and a materials known to be used in the making of methamphetamine, including camping fuel and liquid cleaners.

Vaughn's bond is set at $87,000 for the charges.

