22-year sentence handed down in 2015 Red Bank shooting death

Joshua Prine was killed in 2015 in the Red Bank area by Marion Wade Frye, Jr. following an altercation outside of a home in 2015. Prine was shot in the back. (Source: Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office)

Marion Wade Frye, Jr. was sentenced to 22 years after submitting a guilty plea to Voluntary Manslaughter for the shooting death of Joshua Prine in the Red Bank area in 2015. (Source: Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office)

A sentence has been handed down in the shooting that led to the death of Joshua Prine in 2015 near the Red Bank area.

Marion Wade Frye, Jr., 31, received 22 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to Voluntary Manslaughter, according to Lexington County officials. The sentence will have no opportunity for parole.

"This was a very difficult case," Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said. "We are extremely proud of the hard work of our prosecution team and tremendously appreciative of the assistance of law enforcement."

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says that Frye was involved in the illegal trade of methamphetamine and engaged in a verbal altercation with several people at a residence on Marty Lane.

Frye, according to witnesses, had a 9mm handgun tucked into his waistband—in violation of his probation—which he displayed after engaging in an altercation with Prine.

Prine was struck in the back after Frye fired the weapon twice. Prine did not have a weapon at the time of the shooting.

Frye fled the scene and was pursued by multiple agencies. He was arrested the next day by Richland County deputies while parked at a Kay Street convenience store.

The firearm used by Frye was never recovered.

