Richland County Corrections Officer assaulted by inmate

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Officials are investigating an assault that occurred Thursday night at the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center after a Corrections Officer was struck by inmate William Gavin Baughman. 

Deputies say that Baughman, 20, was then involved in a continuing physical altercation with the victim, who had to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. 

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available. 

