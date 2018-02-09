Richland County Corrections Officer assaulted by inmate

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.More >>
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
A high-level North Korean government delegation including leader Kim Jong Un's sister has arrived in South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.More >>
A high-level North Korean government delegation including leader Kim Jong Un's sister has arrived in South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.More >>
A Lexington man is looking forward to watching the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea after missing out while serving in the Army during the 1988 games in Seoul.More >>
A Lexington man is looking forward to watching the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea after missing out while serving in the Army during the 1988 games in Seoul.More >>
Officials say that a man they arrested for stealing batteries from a heavy machinery business is now being hit with new charges in connection to jewel theft and making meth.More >>
Officials say that a man they arrested for stealing batteries from a heavy machinery business is now being hit with new charges in connection to jewel theft and making meth.More >>
Animal lovers, activists, and pet owners are uniting to end chain tethering dogs in South Carolina. A bill in the State House passed the Senate this week, and heads to House committees.More >>
Animal lovers, activists, and pet owners are uniting to end chain tethering dogs in South Carolina. A bill in the State House passed the Senate this week, and heads to House committees.More >>