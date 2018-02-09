Lexington veteran reflects on 1988 Seoul Olympic games ahead of 2018 opening ceremony

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
A shooting has been reported at Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home in Augusta. Richmond County dispatch confirms that there are injuries being reported.More >>
A shooting has been reported at Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home in Augusta. Richmond County dispatch confirms that there are injuries being reported.More >>
It sounds like a movie lover's dream: $10 a month and you can go the multiplex every day. But it's not clear it can last.More >>
It sounds like a movie lover's dream: $10 a month and you can go the multiplex every day. But it's not clear it can last.More >>
John Gavin, film star who became ambassador to Mexico, dies at age 86.More >>
John Gavin, film star who became ambassador to Mexico, dies at age 86.More >>
The Justice Department's No. 3 official is planning to step down at a time of turmoil in the agency.More >>
The Justice Department's No. 3 official is planning to step down at a time of turmoil in the agency.More >>
A high-level North Korean government delegation including leader Kim Jong Un's sister has arrived in South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.More >>
A high-level North Korean government delegation including leader Kim Jong Un's sister has arrived in South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.More >>
Two people were injured -- one of them seriously -- after the moped they were operating was struck by a car Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department.More >>
Two people were injured -- one of them seriously -- after the moped they were operating was struck by a car Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department.More >>
Sports' highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.More >>
Sports' highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.More >>