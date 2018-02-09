Woman killed in I-77 collision was wrong way driver

A woman who died following a head-on collision in Cayce late Thursday was driving on the wrong side of the road, according to a City of Cayce spokesperson. (Source: AP Graphics)

A woman who died following a head-on collision in Cayce late Thursday was driving on the wrong side of the road, according to a City of Cayce spokesperson.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Lisa Marie Hough, of Wedgefield, was killed after her 2009 Nissan turned left on Charleston Highway onto the Interstate 77 exit ramp going in the wrong direction.

Hough first hit a Chevrolet SUV at the intersection and sped off from the scene of that collision whiled continuing to go the wrong direction on the exit ramp, investigators said. Hough then struck a 2012 Dodge 4500 truck almost head-on, disabling both vehicles.

Hough was pronounced dead at the scene following the second collision and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the coroner's office.

No others were injured in this incident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

The collision is being investigated by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

