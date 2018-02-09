LCSD warns community of new credit card scam - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LCSD warns community of new credit card scam

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is warning the community of a new credit card scam.

"We never handle outstanding arrest warrants, traffic fines or other law enforcement activities with pre-paid credit cards," LCSD said in a Facebook post Feb. 9. "If someone asks you to read card numbers or any other personal information over the phone, it’s most likely a scam."

Deputies advise ending the call immediately if you receive one. 

