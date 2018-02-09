LCSD warns community of new credit card scam

Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
Sentencing is set next week for a former South Carolina lawmaker who has pleaded guilty to charges in an investigation of corruption at the Statehouse.More >>
A high-level North Korean government delegation including leader Kim Jong Un's sister has arrived in South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.More >>
Sports' highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.More >>
An Elgin father and son are putting their carpentry skills to good use as they build urns for fallen veterans in the Midlands area.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is warning the community of a new credit card scam.More >>
The owner of Express Discount Tobacco in Clarendon County was arrested Feb. 9 by South Carolina Department of Revenue.More >>
