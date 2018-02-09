RCSD seeking public's help identifying assault suspect

Larry Griffin remains in the hospital after he was allegedly assaulted.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for assault.

Deputies were flagged down by a concerned citizen on the 6000 block of N. Main Street on Feb. 3 around 8 a.m.

Larry Griffin, 63, was found lying on the ground convulsing. He suffered multiple injuries to the upper and lower body.

Officers believe that Griffin may have been struck by a vehicle. He was taken Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in critical condition and remains in the hospital.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

