There's an Alshon Jeffery Super Bowl LII Champion bobblehead you can buy? Yes, please!

Alshon Jeffery is a South Carolinian, a Gamecock, and now a Super Bowl champion.

What can make this week better for him? Being one of his teammates commemorated as a bobblehead that you can purchase.

The St. Matthews native is one of 17 choices for purchase from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. The bobbleheads are a part of a 15-year tradition of the group making Super Bowl champion collectibles for fans of all ages.

"Bobbleheads are the perfect way for fans to commemorate a Super Bowl Championship,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder, and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “Eagles fans will be able to relive this magical season forever with these bobbleheads, which will become cherished collectibles for Eagles’ fans of all ages.”

The championship bobbleheads are $35 each, the MVP bobblehead is $40, the mini set of 4 is $50 and the 3-foot bobbleheads are $800. Fans can order the complete set of regular sized and mini bobbleheads for $600. Shipping is a flat rate of $8 regardless of the number of bobbleheads purchased. The bobbleheads, which are officially licensed and produced by FOCO, are going into immediate production and are expected to ship in June.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. The bobbleheads feature the following players:

Alshon Jeffery

Brandon Graham

Carson Wentz

Chris Long

Corey Clement

Fletcher Cox

Jake Elliott

Jalen Mills

Jay Ajayi

LaGarrette Blount

Nelson Agholor

Nick Foles

Nick Foles - MVP

Ronald Darby

Swoop - Mascot

Torrey Smith

Zach Ertz

Mini Set of 4 Players (Jay Ajayi, Nick Foles, Zach Ertz, and Fletcher Cox) - approximately 3.5" each

The bobbleheads are available now for pre-order. For more information on how to place your order, click here.

