Woman struck twice in moped accident as CPD seeks drivers in hit-and-run

Two people were injured -- one of them seriously -- after the moped they were operating was struck by a car Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department.

CPD traffic unit investigators say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Two Notch Road around 5:30 p.m. when the two people, a 54-year-old male and a 58-year-old female, on the moped were struck from behind by the driver of a GMC SUV -- possibly a Yukon.

That hit threw the two people off the moped, CPD investigators said. The woman was struck again by the driver of a silver older model Oldsmobile that may be missing front hubcaps.

The man was not seriously injured, but the woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she has what's been described as "life-threatening injuries."

The suspect and drivers are being sought for failing to render aid to the victims.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

