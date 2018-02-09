Female victim dies from injuries received in hit-and-run on Two Notch Road

The female victim in a hit-and-run that happened Thursday night on Two Notch Road has died from injuries she received in the incident.

The woman was one of two people who were injured after the moped they were operating was struck by a car, according to the Columbia Police Department.

William Washington, 72, is charged with felony hit-and-run and failure to render aid and provide information. Washington was arrested Friday afternoon and is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

CPD traffic unit investigators say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Two Notch Road around 5:30 p.m. when the two people, a 54-year-old male and a 58-year-old female, on the moped were struck from behind by the driver of a GMC SUV -- possibly a Yukon.

That hit threw the two people off the moped, CPD investigators said. The woman was struck again by a silver older model Oldsmobile that investigators determined Washington was driving.

The man was not seriously injured, but the woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

#CPDUpdate | The female moped victim has passed away as a result of her injuries. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts will announce the name tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NmZr6S9ucC — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 9, 2018

The driver of the GMC Yukon that initially hit the two victims on the moped is still being sought by officers.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

