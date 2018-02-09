Deputies on the hunt for suspect in Richland County shooting

Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Sports' highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.More >>
Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened at about 8 a.m. Friday on Devoe Drive.More >>
One of the Amtrak passengers injured in Sunday's Amtrak-CSX collision has filed suit against CSX.More >>
A high-level North Korean government delegation including leader Kim Jong Un's sister has arrived in South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.More >>
Chadwick Boseman of Anderson, South Carolina is on the cover of Time Magazine for his role in the new Marvel movie Black Panther.More >>
