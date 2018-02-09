Deputies on the hunt for suspect in Richland County shooting

Deputies are at the scene of a shooting on Devoe Drive. (Source: Google Earth Pro)

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened at about 8 a.m. Friday.

One person was shot and transported to Palmetto Health Richland following the shooting at 220 Devoe Drive, according to RCSD Capt. Maria Yturria.

The condition of the victim remains unknown.

Details remain limited, but sheriff's deputies are seeking a white Honda with a paper tag.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

