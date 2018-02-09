SC native Chadwick Boseman on cover of Time for Black Panther ro - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC native Chadwick Boseman on cover of Time for Black Panther role

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Chadwick Boseman of Anderson, South Carolina is on the cover of Time Magazine for his role in the new Marvel movie Black Panther. 

The cover is accompanied by an article about the upcoming movie and its cultural significance "during a time that the entertainment industry is wrestling with its toxic treatment of women and persons of color." 

Black Panther will be in theaters Feb. 16. 

