Do you know your blood pressure? Lexington Medical Center is hosting a free blood pressure screening at Columbiana Centre on Monday, February 26 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. “Just Say Know” to heart disease by knowing your numbers. #JustSayKnow LexMed.com/Know
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
