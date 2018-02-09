Do you know your blood pressure? - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

(Source: Lexington Medical Center) (Source: Lexington Medical Center)

Do you know your blood pressure? Lexington Medical Center is hosting a free blood pressure screening at Columbiana Centre on Monday, February 26 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. “Just Say Know” to heart disease by knowing your numbers. #JustSayKnow LexMed.com/Know

