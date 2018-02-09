High blood pressure can weaken your blood vessels - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

High blood pressure can weaken your blood vessels

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lexington Medical Center) (Source: Lexington Medical Center)

Did you know that high blood pressure causes blood vessels to narrow, weaken or harden, making it harder for blood to pump throughout the body? Eventually, that can lead to stroke, heart attack and organ failure. Test your blood pressure knowledge by taking a quiz at LexMed.com/Know. #JustSayKnow

