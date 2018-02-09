Clarendon County store owner arrested for owing over $100,000 in sales tax

The owner of Express Discount Tobacco in Clarendon County was arrested Feb. 9 by South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Ibrahim Said faces three counts of tax evasion.

The defendant failed to report $1,258,328 in sales and evaded paying approximately $100,666 in sales tax due to the state of South Carolina.

From 2014 to 2016, Said filed the business' monthly sales tax returns and reported gross sales totaling $774,183. However, an SCDOR investigation found the actual sales for this period were $2,032,511.

Said is currently being held at the Clarendon County Detention Center. If convicted, he faces fines up to $10,000 and/or up to five years in prison per count. The Manning Police Department assisted with the arrest.

