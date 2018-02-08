White to leave Ben Lippen football program

Ben Lippen School is now looking for a head football coach.

Officials announced Thursday that Derek White has opted to “keep his options open and pursue other coaching opportunities.”

White led the Falcons football program for four seasons winning the SCISA Class 3-A state title in 2016.

Ben Lippen Headmaster Tony Fajardo said the school “is grateful for Derek’s time at Ben Lippen School and the many accomplishments he has brought to our program.’

White was expected to be named the head coach at Savannah Christian, but that didn’t happen.

During his tenure at Ben Lippen, White was 34-14 as the Falcons’ head coach.

