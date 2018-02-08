Deputy fire chief: Investigation underway for body recovered from Saluda River

A body has been recovered from the Saluda River on Joseph Walker Drive in West Columbia, according to West Columbia Fire Deputy Chief Marquis Solomon.

Circumstances are unclear at this time, but the fire department is working with the SC Department of Natural Resources at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

The body was discovered by a person who was walking along the riverbank on just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

The identity of the person who was recovered has not been released at this time.

We've responded, along w/ @westcola_fire, @CountyLex fire and EMS, to the 700 block of Joseph Walker Dr after a report of a body in the river. We're in the process of recovering and identifying the body, and working to determine the circumstances of the death. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 9, 2018

