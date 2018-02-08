Newberry man sentenced to prison time for sexually assaulting teen

This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
A body has been recovered from the Saluda River on Joseph Walker Drive in West Columbia, according to West Columbia Fire Chief Marquis Solomon.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.More >>
A fishing trip — or any trip — has turned into a bit of a hassle for Thomas Neeley ever since October 2015.More >>
New details emerge as nuclear energy talks continue inside the State House. We are learning how customers of South Carolina electric co-ops are dealing with reactor debt.More >>
Multiple fraternity chapters in the Midlands are taking 100 young men to the theaters to see the premiere of a highly-anticipated new Marvel superhero film!More >>
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
Students at Eau Claire High School just found out they're being treated to a huge surprise for their upcoming prom.More >>
