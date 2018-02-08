Newberry man sentenced to prison time for sexually assaulting teen

A Newberry County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a 3-day trial on a criminal sexual assault with a minor charge.

Craig Carl Busse, 56, was found guilty at the Newberry County Courthouse. Circuit Judge Donald Hocker then handed down the 15-year prison sentence on the violent, no-parole offense under South Carolina law.

Over the course of two years, Busse repeatedly abused a teenage girl related to him by coercing her into numerous sexual acts. The victim told a school friend about the abuse in March 2017 and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate the claims.

“I could not be more proud of the way our office, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our law enforcement agencies and partner child advocacy centers, continue to take the fight to sexual predators like Craig Busse,” Solicitor David M. Stumbo said. “Although I am saddened by the fact that we have to fight these types of fights at all, we will continue to relentlessly pursue justice for the children of our communities until they are safe from these animals for good.”

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.