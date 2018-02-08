Midlands fraternity raises money to take 100 kids to Black Panther screening

Multiple fraternity chapters in the Midlands are taking 100 young men to the theaters to see the premiere of a highly-anticipated new Marvel superhero film!

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will be taking 100 African-American boys from elementary age to high school age to see the Black Panther film Feb. 17 at the AMC Dutch Square theater.

The organization raised the money through donations from brothers in the fraternity at the University of South Carolina, Benedict College, and Allen University.

Malcolm Bevel, one of the event organizers and a member of Omega Psi Phi, said this will be a way for underprivileged boys to participate in the premiere weekend.

“This is a big premiere to show kids that these companies, including Marvel, are making an effort to be more inclusive,” Bevel said. “They will have a chance to see someone that looks like them on the big screen as a hero.”

The event was first come, first serve and has already reached capacity. Young boys that are currently being mentored by brothers in Omega Psi Phi along with other young boys in the community will be attending.

Money was raised through Omega Psi Phi to rent out a theater for the screening and also to provide concessions for the kids during the movie.

“The men of Omega Psi Phi raised money to not only pay for the seats, but they will have popcorn, snacks, and soda free of charge! We got y’all,” Bevel said. Elijah Clark, another one of the organizers of the event, said the fraternity wanted to do something positive to give back to the kids in their community.

Since the film is rated PG-13, elementary aged boys will have a parent sign a consent form in order to participate. Forty chapter brothers will be accompanying the boys to the movie as chaperones for the event.

This event is just one of many of the mandated programs the fraternity does to give back to the community such as feeding the homeless, providing supplies for victims of the 2015 floods, and a scholarship program available to high school students entering college.

