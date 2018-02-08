SC sheriff wants you to protect your Valentine by entering gun raffle

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office wants you to be able to bear arms with the one you love for years to come. (Source: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office wants you to be able to bear arms for the one you love.

The flyer says "PROTECT YOUR VALENTINE!!!" And if you love your partner as much as you love the Second Amendment, this one is for you.

If you are one of the 400 people who purchase a ticket, you'll be entered into a raffle to win a Glock 42 .380 and a Glock Model 43 .9mm. The raffle also includes free SLED-approved concealed weapons training to learn how to safely shoot with your love.

There will be two different drawings where the first two tickets pulled will each win a gun - so four guns will be given away in all.

The drawing is on Feb. 28 and tickets are $10 each. All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Families of Fallen Law Enforcement Officers.

