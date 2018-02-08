WATCH: Dashcam video shows drunk driver evade Cayce police, ends crashing in power lines

Dashcam video has been released of a high-speed chase that started in Cayce and ended in Columbia early Wednesday. (Source: City of Cayce)

Dashcam video has been released of a high-speed chase that started in Cayce and ended in Columbia early Wednesday.

Michael Bender Kepler, 22, of Cayce, was the driver of the car that eventually crashed into a power pole on South Assembly Street.

Cayce Department of Public Safety Ashley Hunter says that an officer attempted to stop Kepler, who they say was driving recklessly on Knox Abbott Drive around 3:17 a.m. on Wednesday.

"The suspect initiated a pursuit across Blossom Street and took a right on Assembly Street. The officer backed off due to the suspect's driving and lost sight," Hunter said. "The officer came up to the railroad tracks and observed the collision and two power poles cut in half."

Kepler had to be extricated out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hunter says Kepler had a blood-alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit. His charges are pending for driving under the influence and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.

