Duo charged after heroin, crack, marijuana, and a gun found at a Midlands residence

Deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office were able to seize a cache of drugs and arrest two men after executing a search warrant at a home thought to be a drug den.

According to the sheriff's office, Brandon Hasan Jones, 33, and Floyd Lamar Neal, 27, have been hit with various drug charges.

Sheriff's investigators executed their search warrant at a home on King Street in Camden after tips that several different types of drugs were being sold at the home.

Deputies, according to investigators, hit pay dirt at the home when they located an ounce of heroin, four ounces of marijuana, small quantities of crack, cocaine powder, and a .380 caliber pistol.

“Our drug investigators are making more and more heroin cases as the opioid crisis continues in our county,” Chief Deputy Jack Rushing said in a statement. “Opioids, heroin being one, are responsible for numerous overdoses and deaths not only here, but nationwide.”

Jones and Neal were booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

