Lawmaker proposes delaying June primary election over one bill

A South Carolina lawmaker has proposed delaying filing for this year's elections because the state has not passed a law to allow candidates for lieutenant governor and governor will run on the same ticket.More >>
After Gov. Henry McMaster released a proclamation asking South Carolinians to stand during the National Anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, a fellow GOP gubernatorial candidate is asking NFL players to stand, too.More >>
State lawmakers could be one step closer to getting cell phones out of the hands of inmates in South Carolina prisons.More >>
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed White House aides Sunday after negotiations on re-opening the government continued to reach a stalemate.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Education will now have an extra $20.5 million in South Carolina Education Lottery funding this year to purchase and replace aging school buses.More >>
