Lawmaker proposes delaying June primary election over one bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina lawmaker has proposed delaying filing for this year's elections because the state has not passed a law to allow candidates for lieutenant governor and governor will run on the same ticket.

Republican Sen. Harvey Peeler of Gaffney on Thursday floated a proposal that would also put off put off this year's June primaries for a month while House and Senate conferees continue to meet.

The Senate passed a bill last year establishing the rules called for in a 2012 constitutional amendment that voters approved allowing governor and lieutenant governor hopefuls to run on a single ticket, starting in 2018.

But the House version includes a proposal to raise pay for other statewide officials and judges.

Filing for this year's elections is scheduled to open in March.

