LCSD looking for men who robbed ATM tech

Police are looking for this man who robbed an ATM tech.

A man who was working on a drive-up ATM in Lexington County was robbed by two men Feb. 8.

The robbery occurred at the BB&T on Harbison Blvd. Two black male suspects left the scene in a gray Mazda hatchback.

The ATM tech was not injured. BB&T is currently still open, but the drive-thru lanes are closed.

Police need the public's help identifying the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.