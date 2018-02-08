SC store owner arrested for owing over $24,000 in taxes

The owner of a Richland County cell store has been arrested by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Oshamar Williams Sr., owner and operator of Cellular City on Monticello Road, was arrested Feb. 8 for operating without a valid license. The City of Columbia Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Due to unpaid business taxes totaling more than $24,000, the SCDOR revoked Williams’ retail license for Cellular City in June 2017.

Instead of closing his business, Williams continued to operate without a valid retail license according to SCDOR.

Williams is currently being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center. If convicted, he faces fines up to $200 and/or up to 30 days in jail.

